Chennai Customs seizes rare monkeys, gold worth Rs. 66 lakh in major smuggling busts

CHENNAI: In a series of dramatic interceptions at Chennai International Airport, Customs officials seized two rare primates smuggled from Thailand and confiscated gold worth Rs. 66 lakh smuggled from Dubai and Singapore over the past couple of days.

Monkeys Seized and Repatriated:

Acting on suspicion, officials flagged a Chennai resident arriving on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok yesterday morning. A search of his trolley bag, allegedly containing only chocolates and biscuits, revealed two live rare monkeys: an Agile Gibbon (Hylobates agilis) native to Malaysia/Indonesia and an Eastern Grey Gibbon (Hylobates muelleri). The passenger claimed they were for personal rearing but lacked any import permits, health certificates, or vaccination records. Fearing the introduction of foreign pathogens that could endanger India's wildlife, livestock, and humans, officials immediately seized the primates. Both gibbons were sent back to Thailand on a return Thai Airways flight last night.

The Chennai passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Cases were filed under Customs laws and wildlife protection statutes.

Gold Haul from Dubai & Singapore:

Simultaneously, Customs launched a major crackdown on gold smuggling:

1. Dubai Flight (via Dhaka/Kolkata): Officials, acting on intelligence, intercepted a Chennai man arriving on an IndiGo flight. A thorough search revealed he had concealed 409 grams of gold paste (worth Rs. 38 lakh) shaped into pellets and hidden internally. The paste was seized, and the passenger arrested.

2. Singapore Flight:Officials examined luggage marked for re-scanning by Singapore Customs on an IndiGo flight arriving late last night. A scan revealed 150 grams of gold bars (worth Rs. 14 lakh) hidden inside a Tamil Nadu passenger's suitcase. The gold was seized, and the passenger detained.

3. Second Dubai Flight:On another IndiGo flight from Dubai yesterday morning, officials re-scanned a marked suitcase belonging to a Chennai passenger. They found another 150 grams of gold (worth Rs.14 lakh) concealed inside. The gold was seized, and the passenger arrested.

Total Gold Seized: The combined haul from the three incidents amounts to 709 grams of gold, valued at approximately Rs. 66 lakh.