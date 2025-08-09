Chennai: CS inspects Rs 200 cr flood mitigation works, asks officials to complete soon

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on Saturday inspected flood mitigation projects worth Rs 200 crore being carried out for major waterbodies across Chennai ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The works are being executed by the Water Resources Department of the PWD, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and Greater Chennai Corporation.

The inspection covered the Pallikaranai marshland, Okkiyam Maduvu in Sholinganallur, Narayanapuram lake, and other waterbodies. In Velachery, which is prone to flooding every monsoon, the State is constructing a culvert canal to link the Buckingham Canal and Pallikaranai marshland to drain excess rainwater. The Rs 91-crore project is under way, and the Chief Secretary urged officials to speed up its completion.

At Okkiyam Maduvu, deepening works are in progress to increase rainwater storage. Muruganandam also reviewed the construction of a culvert canal to channel surplus water from Pallikaranai lake into the marshland.

In Sholinganallur, the Greater Chennai Corporation is redeveloping Raman Thangal lake at a cost of Rs 126 crore. The works include tree sapling plantation, weed and water hyacinth removal, fencing, and other improvements. The Chief Secretary inspected the site and assessed the pending tasks.

Officials said the projects aim to enhance water retention capacity, improve drainage, and reduce flooding risks in vulnerable neighbourhoods.