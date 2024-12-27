Chennai court holds 25-year-old guilty of pushing ex-girlfriend to death before moving train

CHENNAI: A sessions court in the city found a 25-year-old man guilty of killing a college student, allegedly his ex-girlfriend, by pushing her against a moving local train in the heat of an argument two years ago.

Sessions judge Magalir Neethimandram found the accused Sathish, guilty of the charges levelled against him, including section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The judge posted the sentencing to Monday and extended the judicial custody of the accused, too, to Monday.

On October 14, 2022, Sathish had a heated argument with the 20-year-old student, who was pursuing her higher education at a private college in Tambaram. Frustrated at some point during the argument, he pushed her against a moving local train at St Thomas Mount railway station and fled the spot.

The prosecution said the girl was the daughter of a woman constable and the accused the son of a retired sub inspector. Both families were living at the same police quarters in Alandur.

The accused and the girl were allegedly in love, but later she began avoiding him. Aggrieved by this, Sathish started stalking her in the hope of reviving their relationship. On the fateful day, he followed her, and soon they started an argument, which ended with him causing her death.

The railway police recovered the decapitated body of the girl, and subsequently arrested Sathish and booked him under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 302 of IPC, 235 (2) and 309 of CrPC.