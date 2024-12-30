Chennai court hands death sentence to 25-yr-old stalker who pushed girl to death before moving train

CHENNAI: A sessions court in the city has awarded the death penalty to the 25-year-old man found guilty of pushing a college student to death in front of a moving train on October 14, 2022.

On December 27, sessions judge Magalir Neethimandram had found the accused Sathish, guilty of the charges levelled against him, including section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibit

On the fateful day, Sathish had had a heated argument with the 20-year-old student, allegedly his ex-girlfriend, who was pursuing her higher education at a private college in Tambaram. Frustrated at some point during the argument, he pushed her against a moving local train at St Thomas Mount railway station, which led to her death. He then fled the spot.

The prosecution said the girl was the daughter of a woman constable and the accused the son of a retired sub inspector. Both families were living at the same police quarters in Alandur.

The accused and the girl were allegedly in love, but later she began avoiding him, but aggrieved by this, Sathish started stalking her. On October 14, 2022, he followed her to the St Thomas Mount railway station, and soon they started an argument, which ended with him causing her death.

The railway police recovered the decapitated body of the girl, and the state police subsequently arrested Sathish and booked him under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 302 of IPC, 235 (2) and 309 of CrPC.