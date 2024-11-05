Chennai court denies bail to bizman, woman friend for threatening cops

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai, denied the bail plea of businessman Chandramohan and his woman acquaintance in the case of allegedly threatening and abusing police personnel who inquired them for hanging out at late hours near Pattinapakkam beach.

S Karthikeyan, the principal sessions judge heard the bail pleas of both the accused persons and dismissed the petitions as there was no ground to entertain the pleas.

On October 21, a patrol team from the Mylapore police station spotted Chandramohan and his friend Dhanalakshmi at Loop Road, in Pattinapakkam in the late hours parking their sedan car. As parking is prohibited at that particular location during late hours, the police asked them to move from the place.

Aggrieved by this, both the accused persons abused the police personnel and threatened them stating that they have contacts with influential people in the State, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. As the police recorded the incident on a mobile phone, the duo fled the spot. The video went viral on social media and the police arrested both.

The police booked both the accused persons under 296 (b), 132, 125, 224, 109, and 351 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS).

Highlighting that they are innocent, both the petitioners submitted that they did not pick up the fight on their own and that police personnel verbally abused them to which they reacted. It was also submitted that the police booked them under foisted charge and claimed that their remand itself is illegal.

The police submitted the video evidence establishing both the accused persons abusing the police patrol and vehemently objected to the bail petitions.

Insta-fame SI, constable heading to nab accused killed in road accident

Chennai: Two women police personnel, including an SI who had over 2 lakh Instagram followers, died after a car rammed into their bike near Melmaruvathur on Monday early morning.

The deceased were identified as Sub Inspector Jayashree (33), - a popular face on Instagram - and Constable Nithya (27), of M2 Madhavaram Milk Colony police station. Jayashree’s Instagram reels exemplified her enthusiasm for bikes and pride in wearing khaki. On Monday early morning, both cops were on their way to Tindivanam on Jayashree’s bike in search of an accused.

According to the police, in the early morning when the duo was on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway in Siru Nagalur village near Melmaruvathur, a car that went berserk rammed into their bike from behind and turned turtle.

Both women sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital where they died without responding to treatments in the morning.

The police identified the car driver as Anbalagan (35), who escaped with minor injuries and was arrested later. Melmaruvathur police have registered a case. The police found that Anbalagan had consumed liquor before driving and further investigation is on.