Chennai: Couple targeted by snatchers hurt after fall from bike

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man and his 53-year-old wife were injured after they fell off a bike trying to resist snatchers who grabbed the woman's handbag and mobile phone when they were travelling along Dr Radhakrishnan Salai on Monday.

The police have arrested one of the accused, Ramadoss (25) of Nochi Nagar near Srinivasapuram, in connection with the robbery and have launched a search for his accomplice.

The victims, D Baskar (65) and his wife B Malarkodi (53) - residents of Old Washermenpet were riding back home on their electric scooter.

The men trailed their vehicle, and the pillion rider attempted to snatch Malarkodi's gold chain. As the couple resisted, they fell off the bike, after which the accused escaped with the woman's mobile phone.

The elderly couple suffered injuries and were moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital. Marina police registered a case and examined CCTV footage, based on which police arrested Ramdoss.

According to statistics provided by the city police, snatching incidents have decreased this year compared to last year.

"In 2024, from January to October, there were 35 chain snatching cases, which have come down to 21 this year. There were 275 mobile phone snatching cases in the same period in 2024, while in 2025, the numbers have come down to 144 incidents," a senior police officer said.