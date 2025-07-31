Chennai: Couple arrested for cheating man of Rs 16L

CHENNAI: The Kilpauk police arrested a couple, who allegedly cheated a trader of Rs 16 lakh by promising to get him an MSME loan from a private bank.

The police registered a case based on a complaint from Azhagupandian (29) of Poonamallee High Road, who said he got acquainted with Prabhu Inbadoss (44) and his wife Keerthana (30) through Facebook. They offered to get him a huge loan through their contacts, but sought a commission.

Believing them, he ended up transferring Rs 16 lakh in various instalments between October 2023 and May 2024. For one year, the couple dodged Azhagupandian whenever he asked about the loan or about returning the money. In the last three months, they were not available over phone, after which the trader filed a police complaint.

After investigations, the police arrested the couple Prabhu and Keerthana. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.