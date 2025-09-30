Chennai: Councillors flag poor upkeep of civic machinery ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: Several councillors have raised strong complaints against the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) mechanical department, alleging that vital civic machines and vehicles are frequently not used under the pretext of being "faulty." They warned that the lack of proper operation and maintenance is directly affecting ward-level services, from waste collection to tree pruning, especially with the monsoon approaching.

Ward 81 councillor and Public Health Standing Committee member Dr G Shanthakumari said the unavailability of tree-pruning machines has become a major concern. "With many trees branching vigorously and coming into contact with electric lines, the demand for pruning is urgent. But the machine is always said to be under repair," she said.

The councillor also pointed out that most Bulk Refuse (Battery Operated Vehicle - BOV) vehicles remain idle because of charger failures. "We have repeatedly asked the department to replace them. We don't know who issues the fitness certificates. The main issue is poor operation and maintenance by the mechanical department," she said.

Adding that when BOVs fail, door-to-door collection becomes impossible for conservancy workers. Similarly, compactor lorries are often unavailable, reportedly due to punctures. "Because of this, garbage is collected only once a day instead of twice, which results in waste piling up in several areas," she alleged.

Standing Committee (Works) Chairman N Chitrarasu said the problem extended even to official vehicles. "Every vehicle is faulty. Zone-level corporation officials should be sensitised on proper operation and maintenance. The rainy season has arrived, and the most problematic vehicle is the tree-pruning machine. The Corporation should focus more on Operations and Maintenance (O&M). I request that a Project Management Consultancy be set up to manage and oversee it," he said.

Several councillors across zones echoed similar concerns, lamenting that requests for essential vehicles are routinely denied with reasons like "sent for fitness certificate" or "in repair." They demanded greater accountability and stronger oversight of the mechanical department to ensure civic machinery is functional when required.