Chennai Corporation's women-only gym now open at Millenium Park

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Oct 2025 10:39 PM IST
    CHENNAI: A new women's fitness centre was inaugurated at Millennium Park in Anna Nagar West Extension on Saturday, as part of the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) ongoing EmpowHER initiative to promote accessible fitness spaces for women across the city.

    The facility, built at Rs 25 lakh, was opened by Minister and CMDA chairman PK Sekarbabu and Mayor R Priya, in the presence of Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel and senior Corporation officials.

    Following the inauguration, they also laid the foundation stone for a new indoor badminton court in the same park, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 93 lakh. The event also included the distribution of welfare assistance to sanitation workers and a tree-planting drive within the park premises.

    "This is a continuation of the decision announced in last year's Corporation budget, which promised a dedicated gym for women in every ward under the EmpowHER scheme. The initiative, supported through the Mayor's development fund, aims to create safe and inclusive spaces for women to focus on health and fitness," said the Mayor.

    In the first phase of the initiative, 39 gyms are being constructed for Rs 9.97 crore

    The newly opened gym at Millennium Park will be open free of cost for women aged 18 and above, and includes amenities such as lockers, restrooms, and changing rooms.

