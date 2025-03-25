Chennai Corporation's revenue dept to operate on holidays from March 29- 31

CHENNAI: The revenue department of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will operate on holidays from March 29-31 for the payment of property tax, professional tax and company tax, and also for the renewal of trade licenses, said a communique issued by the Corporation.

As the current financial year ends on March 31, the general public is requested to use this opportunity to pay their taxes on time to avoid penalty, the release stated.

The Corporation and the Metro Water had also roped in temporary staff to call defaulters on the phone, and urge them to pay the taxes by the end of this fiscal year. Last year, the Corporation had announced a rebate for those who pay advance taxes.