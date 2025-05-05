Chennai Corporation's new construction guidelines in place from May 1

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced comprehensive 'Clean and Safe Construction Guidelines' to mitigate air pollution, enhance worker safety, and ensure environmentally responsible development across the city.

The new rules, which will come into effect from May 21, mandate strict compliance from builders, contractors, and developers, with hefty penalties for violations, a note from the Chennai corporation said on Sunday.

As per the notification issued by the civic body, the barricading in construction has been given high priority — with sites under one acre required to erect 6-meter-high tin or metal sheet barriers, while those exceeding an acre or involving buildings above 70 meters must install 10-meter-high barriers.

The guidelines mandate the covering of structures under demolition or construction with high-density fabric or double-layered green netting to minimise dust dispersal. Dust-generating activities such as drilling, cutting, and excavation must be accompanied by continuous water sprinkling or fogging.

High-rise projects — buildings above 18.5 meters — are required to install CCTV cameras and sensor-based air pollution monitors, with footage and records to be made available to GCC for inspection.

Violations have been categorised based on significance, with penalties ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5 lakhs depending on the built-up area and nature of the infraction.

Non-compliance will attract a rectification notice, followed by fines and possible suspension of construction activities after stipulated grace periods. For more information, residents and contractors may visit the GCC website or dial 1913.