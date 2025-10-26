Chennai Corporation's mosquito control drive under way

CHENNAI: In view of the ongoing northeast monsoon season, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been carrying out intensive campaigns, special medical camps, and mosquito spraying and fumigation efforts with 3,566 workers to bring the mosquito menace under control and to prevent the spread of diseases during the rainy season.

According to the GCC, from October 17 to October 25, a total of 553 monsoon special medical camps, including fixed and mobile medical camps, have been conducted within Chennai city limits. A total of 22,989 persons have benefited from these medical camps.

Furthermore, to eradicate the mosquito menace in Chennai, as many as 2,200 workers will conduct a door-to-door inspection of water tanks, old tyres, utensils, water-logging areas, and public places to prevent the increase of Aedes mosquito larvae that cause dengue.