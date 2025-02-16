Want to know property tax details? Register phone number on Chennai Corporation website

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) asked the property tax payers to register their phone numbers on the official website to enable access to their details related to property tax.

Earlier, the civic body had urged property owners to pay tax through online platforms to avoid long queues at the area offices and headquarters.

Property owners were also advised to pay drinking water and sewage tax, and pay for new connections using credit card, debit card, or net banking via the online payment gateway. Now, tax payers have been asked to register their phone numbers on GCC’s official website. This will enable them to easily access details related to their property tax, noted a press note from Ripon Building.

Therefore, property tax payers who have not yet registered their mobile numbers or those who wish to make changes are requested to upload their details on the GCC’s website – www.chennaicorporation.gov.in by using an OTP (One-Time Password).

On the other hand, civic authorities have been sending notice to defaulters to pay the pending tax amount. Also, notification has been sent through SMS and WhatsApp to pay tax on time during the financial year to avoid penalty.