Chennai Corporation to take stringent action on construction waste dumpers

CHENNAI: Despite the city corporation amplifying its drive against construction debris, the dumping of Construction and Demolition waste (C&D) is an issue in some pockets of the metropolis. The illegal dumping of construction debris and domestic waste is an eyesore along the New Avadi Road in Ayanavaram.

From opposite the Regional Transport Office to the VOC Nagar bus stop, the waste is accumulated along several metres.

A conservancy worker, on condition of anonymity, said, "I am on duty till noon, and my job is to sweep and clear the waste. But, because of the C&D, the job becomes hellish with miscreants dumping domestic waste and used liquor bottles in the rubble."

Ramesh, a resident of Chakaravathi Nagar, noted that people dump solid waste late at night. Elaborating on this, M Joseph, another resident, said, "For over a month, strangers dump waste here. Though officials state 1,000 tonnes of waste was removed per day, many places are left with debris."

To curb illegal dumping of C&D waste on streets, pavements, public spaces, stormwater drains (SWD) and water bodies, the Greater Chennai Corporation will impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on violators, and the rules will be strictly enforced from April 21, sources said.

An official in Anna Nagar told DT Next, "We will order the officials concerned in the ward to clear the construction debris and garbage waste."

The corporation recently stated that waste below 1 MT is considered micro-generators, and anyone can call GCC's toll-free number 1913, for a pick-up of debris. Wastes from 1 MT - 20 MT are considered small waste generators, and 20 MT and above are considered bulk waste generators.