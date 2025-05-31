Chennai Corporation to start special classes for board exam students

CHENNAI: The Corporation-run schools across the city will kickstart preparing the students for the upcoming supplementary board exams with special classes starting on June 2. The local body will cherry-pick teachers from each zone to coach the students.

The supplementary exams for class 12 have been scheduled from June 25, and classes 10 and 11 have been scheduled from July 4. Joint commissioner (education) of GCC J Vijayarani said, "We will group the best teachers from each zone to coach, encourage and support the students for the supplementary exam and to achieve the best results."

She also noted that compared to last year's 6,000, the enrollment for the upcoming academic year across 420 corporation-run schools has surpassed 16,000 and may reach beyond 18,000.

Similarly, admissions for LKG and UKG at the Chennai Corporation schools have exceeded 8,000. S Geetha, a KG teacher at Chennai Primary School in MMDA colony, said, "Door-to-door admissions began in March, and transportation was provided to reach more homes. We informed parents about the facilities for kindergarten students, which helped high enrollment numbers." Her school has enrolled 46 students.

Last year, special classes for classes 10 and 12 began in August. The joint commissioner added that providing nutritious food for special class students will continue like last year and the classes will be held in the mornings and evenings in June to improve student outcomes.

Similarly, all schools have been instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water and clean classrooms.

Guidance on applying for competitive exams like TNPSC Group IV will be provided for class 10 students, and the procedure to apply for exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) and college admissions will be taught to class 12 students. Training on applying will be conducted at the beginning of the academic year to help students gain more insight into careers.