Chennai Corporation to set up trauma centres, burial grounds for pets

CHENNAI: Various development initiatives will be carried out for pet dogs, including the establishment of clinics and pet animal trauma centres at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh.

The Corporation plans to construct additional burial grounds for pet dogs in north Chennai during the financial year 2025-2026.

A recent survey revealed that there are 1.80 lakh stray dogs in Chennai, which need to be given anti-rabies vaccinations and require ABC (animal birth control) surgeries. Since more ABC centres are needed, Rs 15 lakh was allocated to construct new centres in 10 zones. This is in addition to the GCC-run ABC centres that are operational at six locations: Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Nungambakkam, Kannammapet, Meenambakkam, Pullianthope, and Lloyds Colony.

Plans are on the anvil to establish a Pet Animal Trauma Care Centre for dogs injured in accidents, which will be established at the ABC centre in Kannammapet at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh. Furthermore, burial facilities for pet dogs are available at the Kannammapet and Mylapore cemeteries. A new cemetery for dogs will be established at the Mulakkothalam burial ground in north Chennai.

