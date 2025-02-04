Chennai Corporation to redevelop 3 junctions in city for over Rs 78 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is all set to take over the redevelopment works at three junctions including the one at the Race Course Link Road.

The civic body has allocated Rs 78.57 crore for the works, and tender will be floated in March.

Several developmental works have been carried out in the city under various schemes.

On a similar vein, the civic body has planned to redevelop Race Course Link Road from Velachery Main Road junction to Race Course Road junction under the Adyar zone (13).

An estimated cost of Rs 20.11 crore has been allocated for the project, noted a tender copy.

Additionally, redevelopment of Shastri Nagar First Avenue from LB Road junction to Besant Nagar bus stand junction will be taken over at Rs 20.32 crore.

In the Anna Nagar zone (8), the local body will undertake restoration and developmental works at Pulla Avenue from Poonamallee High Road junction to Kilpauk Garden Road junction for Rs 38.14 crore.

As part of this, the Corporation has planned to turn these junctions to leisure spots for denizens.

Bidding will open at the Tender Inviting Authority Office at Ripon Building on March 27.

Last date for submitting documents is on March 28.