Chennai Corporation to lay new drains, renovate old ones before NE monsoon

CHENNAI: In a major step to ensure that the city does not struggle with waterlogging and other troubles during heavy rains in the upcoming northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated steps to provide an integrated storm water drainage system in the core city areas and renovate the damaged drainage lines.

The works would cost Rs 224.50 crore, which would be undertaken with funding from the World Bank to make the city free from floods, said a senior official, adding that tenders for the work have already been issued.

The local body will also utilise its capital fund for the storm water drain projects. Under the scheme, links will be established for storm water drains, while existing drains will be renovated, Corporation sources said.

In the second and third weeks of May, the civic body floated nearly 86 tenders to construct and renovate storm water drains (SWD) in the core city areas to handle the situation during the northeast monsoon, said the senior official.

"Our zonal officials are closely monitoring the SWD works. If we get any complaints from residents about the work progressing slowly, it will be addressed expeditiously. The works are in top gear, and will be completed by September, before the onset of the monsoon," the official said.

Several integrated drain projects are ongoing in the newly added areas of the city – Kovalam basin project for the southern region, including Sholinganallur, and the Alandur-Kosasthalaiyar basin project for the northern parts of the city, such as Madhavaram, Manali, and Tiruvottiyur.

While the works within the core city areas would be completed before the monsoon, the Kovalam basin and Kosasthalaiyar basin works would take time, as the construction is ongoing with funds from German Bank (KfW) and Asian Development Bank, respectively, he added.

"The works on the Kosasthalaiyar basin project commenced four years ago with a promise that it would be completed by March 2024. The Mayor also assured that it will be completed as committed. But it's been a year since the deadline passed. Till now, the project is not completed and works are pending halfway, leaving the residents worried about the northeast monsoon," alleged Ward 4 councillor R Jayaraman.

Daily life has been affected for the past seven weeks, as the SWD works are being conducted in several parts of Tiruvottiyur High Road, said a resident, noting how most of the works are still pending. A shopkeeper in Old Washermenpet said his business was severely hit for more than a month because the drain work in his area has been proceeding at a very slow pace.

Residents said they hoped that all pending works in several parts of the city would be completed without any further delay so that the monsoon won’t upend their lives due to civic infrastructure issues.