Chennai Corporation to kickstart anti-rabies vax drive on Aug 9 at MMDA Park

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch an anti-rabies vaccination camp for stray and pet dogs at MMDA Park in Mattur on Saturday. Similar camps will be held across all zones, aiming to immunise 1.80 lakh dogs within 50 - 60 working days.

In the first phase, the civic body aims to vaccinate 3,000 dogs per zone and work in a zone-wise manner.

Shruthi Vinodhraj, a member of Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNWAB), explained, "This year so far, over 30 human rabies deaths have been reported in Chennai. Also, rabies cases were reportedly high among stray and pet dogs. Along with this, nine rabies-positive cases were reported last month, in five ABC centres in the corporation."

Further, Shruthi elaborated, "Pulianthope recorded the highest number with 5 positive cases, followed by Kannamapet with 2 cases, and Sholinganallur and Lloyds Colony recorded 1 each. Additionally, Meenambakkam ABC centre has 3 cases pending post-mortem confirmation."

"If residents find any rabies symptoms in stray dogs, they must immediately inform the Chennai corporation. If a dog is identified, showing symptoms of dump rabies, dogs in the entire area should be vaccinated," she added.

K Shenba, a resident of Arumbakkam, noted, "Ten days back, a few stray dogs were vigorously fighting among them. While a woman walked along the side, the dogs chased a woman. It is scary."

Chennai Corporation veterinary official J Kamal Hussain stated, "Two types of injections, anti-rabies and anti-parasitic drugs, will be administered to stray and pet dogs. Additionally, 30 specially trained volunteers will be involved in the vaccination effort, organised into five groups to vaccinate the stray dogs."