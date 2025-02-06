Chennai Corporation to issue QR code notices for property tax defaulters

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to issue QR code notices to two lakh property owners who have outstanding tax dues exceeding Rs 5,000, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the corporation, defaulters can pay their pending property tax by scanning the QR codes given in the notices. Additionally, strict action will be taken soon against owners of two lakh commercial and residential buildings that have long-standing tax arrears, as well as those who have failed to pay despite receiving prior notices.