Chennai Corporation to introduce smart parking system at Marina Beach

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to introduce a smart parking system to collect parking fee at Marina Beach.

According to a Maalaimalar report, parking charges will be levied based on how long a vehicle remains parked on the service road along the Marina Beach, similar to commercial complexes.

A private company conducted a feasibility study and suggested that adopting this modern system could potentially double revenue.

The report also stated that implementing this system aims to boost the corporation's revenue, ensure transparency in fee collection, and prevent unauthorised parking.

Speaking on this, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said, “Vehicle users entering on the service road along the Marina Beach must take a parking ticket. Upon exit, they must pay the applicable fee. A sensor card issued at entry will be scanned at the exit point to calculate the parking duration and determine the charge accordingly.”

He further mentioned that the system will be implemented from Marina swimming pool to the Lighthouse, with smart meters installed at five entry points. Separate parking areas will be designated for motorcycles and cars.

The project is expected to take effect by the end of July, and based on its reception, it may be introduced at other beaches.