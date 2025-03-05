Chennai Corporation to install 14 shade nets for motorists this summer

CHENNAI: As the early onset of summer has elevated Mercury levels, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has stepped up to bring a much-needed respite to the city—shade nets at major traffic signals under which motorists can seek refuge from the sweltering heat. This year, 14 locations will get the net covers, four up from the past year.

Based on the weather forecast, the directorate of the Health Department has issued guidelines to the state, indicating that temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next four days. Citizens have been advised to avoid direct sun exposure between 12 noon and 3 pm.

The civic body has started work to install the shades. While motorists initially expressed excitement about the initiative, many are disappointed that the shades are too short to give ample protective cover from the Sun.

Last year's shades were three metres wide and 50 metres long. Motorists say the shades will serve their purpose if they are 100 metres long.

"Some of the nets that were installed last season were torn, and several supporting poles were damaged. The quality of the nets and poles needs to improve," says Aravind Janakiraman, a resident of Villivakkam.

Similarly, a food delivery worker commented, "We can’t wait more than 30 seconds at traffic signals. Shade shelters are essential nowadays. It would be helpful if the GCC installs at least 20 shade nets in the city."

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar notes, "We have instructed zonal officers to put up adequate shade nets over necessary locations. Additionally, we will ensure that higher-quality nets and poles are used, as the previous ones had easily worn out. Based on feedback from the officers of 15 zones, shelters will be installed on a priority basis."