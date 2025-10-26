Chennai Corporation to impose fines on owners for not microchipping pets during door-to-door survey

CHENNAI: With many pet owners resisting the microchipping drive, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify unlicensed and un-microchipped pet dogs. The civic body will also impose fines on owners who fail to comply with the new regulations.

The GCC, which made microchipping mandatory for pet dogs, launched an updated online portal on October 3 to facilitate licensing. However, officials said that only around 120 owners have volunteered so far to vaccinate and microchip their pets.

“To increase awareness and ensure compliance, a door-to-door survey will be carried out soon,” a senior GCC official told DT Next. “A resolution will be passed in the upcoming council meeting, after which we will verify dog licensing and vaccination. Owners will be given time to regularise their pets before fines are imposed.”

Animal lovers have welcomed the move but urged the corporation to act firmly against the rising trend of pet abandonment. “Due to financial issues and the inability to handle foreign-breed dogs, many owners are abandoning them on roads and beaches,” said Sudha Muthuvel, an animal activist from Mogappair.

Lionel Praveen, a dog rescuer, said four foreign-breed dogs were recently found wandering on Marina Beach. “We rescued them and tried to trace the owners through social media, but no one came forward,” he added.

Activists also called for greater coordination between GCC and volunteers during stray dog vaccination drives. “Microchipping stray dogs is unnecessary and a waste of resources. The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board should instead focus on awareness campaigns about responsible pet ownership,” added Sudha.