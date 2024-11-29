Chennai Corporation to hand over 20 waterbodies to Highways department for ECR widening

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has granted a non-objection certificate (NOC) to the State Highways Department for land conversion of more than 20 waterbodies and waterways, including ponds and lakes, for the widening of the East Coast Road into a six-lane thoroughfare.

A resolution adopted at the council meeting on Thursday said the NOC has been given for widening the road in Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, and Injambakkam.

The department had requested land conversion for the road expansion work. Considering the urgency, the corporation has granted NOC for the expansion work in Palavakkam, Kottivakkam, Neelankarai, and Injambakkam in Sholinganallur Taluk, said the resolution, adding that ponds, tanks, wells, and waterways in these areas would be handed over for the project.

The resolution said the road has been widened on both sides of the road in these areas, and the Highways Department is working on stormwater drains. The civic body said it had no objection to transfer the land to the department concerned for the road expansion work.

Even while accepting that road widening is needed, civic activist Dayanand Krishnan noted that there would be government land in the same area which could be used for the purpose.

“If the civic body has given away ponds and lakes, it should ensure that alternative blue space is created or bridge-like construction must be done instead of closing the waterbodies for expansion works. Otherwise, there will be inundation during the monsoon," he said.

Also, he said, ponds are an important source of water in the neighbourhood, and the cash-starved corporation should ask the Highway Department to provide funds to create ponds.