    Chennai Corporation to create four new ponds in Madras Race Club

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Oct 2024 5:22 AM GMT
    Construction work of ponds (screengrab)

    CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that they would be creating four new ponds in Madras Race Club, with a capacity of nearly 100 million liters.

    Earlier, the three existing ponds used to store rainwater with a capacity of 30 million liters. It has now become insufficient and therefore they are in work to increase the capacity.

    GCC in their X handle said that the work is progressing smoothly, both day and night.

