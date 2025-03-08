Chennai Corporation to conduct study for SWD projects in city

CHENNAI: After several councillors urged the civic body to construct storm water drains (SWD), officials have planned to conduct a study to know the necessity of SWDs in a locality.

During the monthly council meeting, one of the common grievances raised by ward councillors was the lack of SWDs on bus route roads and interior streets. Since it was not feasible to build them on every road and street, the Corporation has planned a study to identify areas where these drains should be constructed.

“The majority of SWD projects in the city have been completed, but councillors have raised the need for additional drains in various locations. A study will be conducted to assess whether drains are necessary in those areas. In some places, SWDs are not required because excess rainwater stagnates for only an hour or two and drains on its own,” stated Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar.

The GCC will construct SWDs only in areas where there is prolonged waterlogging during the monsoon seasons. “Several drains will also need to be linked to prevent inundation. Based on the findings of the study, funds will be allocated. After that, tenders will be floated,” he added.

On the other hand, flooding is frequently witnessed in many extended areas during the monsoon seasons each year. So, construction work has commenced in the extended zones of Perungudi and Sholinganallur (zones 14 and 15, respectively), with Rs 650 crore funding from KfW, a German development bank. When the construction is completed, and interlinked, it’s expected that there will be no waterlogging in the future.