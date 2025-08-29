Chennai Corporation to chip in if pvt contractor fails cleanliness workers

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has promised to ensure that cleanliness workers receive their last drawn monthly pay of Rs 23,000. The commitment — based on a Madras High Court directive — includes covering the difference if their new private contractor fails to match the mandated amount.

The assurance comes after around 1,500 cleanliness workers, previously employed under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) and Self Help Groups (SHG), delivered a letter to the zonal officer on Thursday. They expressed frustration over the lack of communication regarding the salary guarantee and their demand to return under the NULM contract instead of being forced to join the private Ramky contract.

A Royapuram Zonal Officer confirmed the civic body's position, stating, “We adhere to the court's assessments and are in discussions with the Ramky contract to increase the salary to Rs 23,000. If the private contractor does not match the pay, the civic body plans to cover the remaining amount.”

In their letter, the workers detailed their demand for a daily wage of Rs. 945, which includes basic pay, ESI, PF, and a bonus. They also called for weekly offs, festival and maternity leave, and gratuity. Further, they urged the government to fulfill CM Stalin's electoral promise regarding their employment.

“We also call for an end to intimidation from councillors, zonal officers, sanitation inspectors, and supervisors,” the letter stated.

Workers have raised serious concerns about job security under the private contract, citing threats of termination for taking days off, salary deductions for minor delays, reduced break time, and increased workload.

It was highlighted by one woman worker who, after losing her job, now supports her family through loans and odd jobs. The worker, who wished to remain anonymous, lamented, "After losing my job and my house on August 1, I am making ends meet for my family with loans from usurers and other odd jobs."

"The private contract is a threat to job security. Taking even a couple of days off can lead to termination, and being late by a few minutes results in a salary cut. The contractors provide less break time and impose a greater workload," said K Jothi, another cleanliness worker.

Despite the corporation's promise, workers complain that local councillors have threatened them to join the private contract. Also, the contract does not reflect the assured amount of Rs 23,000.