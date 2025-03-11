Chennai Corporation to build anganwadi buildings in 5 zones at Rs 7.71 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has proposed constructing anganwadi buildings at various locations across five zones in south Chennai. An estimated Rs 7.71 crore has been allocated for the project.

The construction work is expected to begin soon, and the locations for the anganwadis have already been identified.

Based on the announcement made during the budget for the current financial year 2024-2025, the Corporation has proposed constructing anganwadi buildings in Alandur and Sholinganallur zones (Zone 12 and Zone 15, respectively). A total of Rs 3.93 crore has been allocated for this part of the project, and the council has approved it.

Similarly, anganwadis will be constructed in the remaining zones — Valasaravakkam (Zone 11), Adyar (Zone 13), and Perungudi (Zone 14) — at an estimated cost of Rs 3.78 crore. The Standing Committee for Parks, Education, and Playfields has granted permission for the construction of buildings at various locations in these three zones.

It is noted that the southern parts of the city will benefit from these developments, with funds contributed by the GCC. The decision was made based on requests raised by ward councillors during the monthly council meetings. Additionally, the public has submitted petitions to concerned authorities requesting additional anganwadis in these five zones.