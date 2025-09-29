Chennai Corporation staggers under shortage of assistant engineers

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is flummoxed as it faces a shortage of assistant engineers in almost all the 12 zones which has become a serious cause for concern with the upcoming northeast monsoon season.

According to a report in The Times of India, the shortage of staff has already affected essential pre-monsoon projects like stormwater drain repairs, desilting operations and road relaying. Zones like Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur are significantly impacted by the deficit and assistant executive engineers are being forced to step up and fill the gaps of their seniors.

It may be noted that except areas like Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Sholinganallur, the rest of the zones lack minimum of two executive engineers who are required to manage civic issues in the area. The manpower shortage has slowed down flood developmental works and the situation looks dire in as the civic body is preparing for heavy rains.

The lack of staff issue came to light when there was a a cloudburst in North Chennai recently when only one assistant engineer was available to manage the crisis.