Chennai Corporation schools improve class 12 pass percentage

CHENNAI: The higher secondary schools run by the Chennai Corporation secured pass percentage of 88.12 in the 2024 - 2025 class 12 public exams, which is increase of one percentage from the previous academic year and once again girl students tops in all the categories.

On May 8, the school education department published the class 12 public exams results across the State. According to the data released by the education department of the Greater Chennai Corporation, 35 higher secondary schools are running under the local body within Chennai. Totally , 5,387 class 12 students who are studied under those schools run by GCC appeared in the public exams this year, out of which 4,747 students passed the exam. Girl students secured pass percentage of 91.46 and boys students secured lesser percentage of 83.70, comparing the girl students.

GCC said that 54 students secured centum in various subjects, computer application subject tops in the list as totally 26 students secured centum in that subject. Computer science subject becomes second in the list as 19 students secured centum marks.

Likewise, 541 students got top marks scoring between 451 - 500, in this list also girl students tops as 404 girls secured high marks, on the otherside 137 boys scored top marks.

Out of 35 schools runs by the GCC, Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Nungambakkam alone secured centum in pass percentage, Kodambakkam corporation school is second in the list by securing 98.61 pass percentage and West Saidapet corporation school secured 97.36 percentage and got third place in the list.