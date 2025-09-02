Chennai Corporation removes bus stop on Millers Road for jewellery shop

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is in the process of renovating, redesigning, and installing bus stops throughout the city. However, commuters waiting to board buses on Millers Road in Purasawalkam often endure long waiting periods without a bus shelter.

Commuters pointed out that previously, there was a bus stop, known as the Motcham bus stop, which was removed three months ago to ‘visually uplift’ a jewellery shop that opened behind it. This decision was made by Corporation officials, who cleared the bus stop overnight.

Now, hundreds of commuters, including school students, office-goers, and senior citizens, are forced to wait 30-45 minutes for buses in unpredictable weather conditions. Many struggle to find shade to avoid heat-triggered exhaustion.

Commuters urge the Corporation to reconstruct a bus shelter in the same location. The stop had been in operation for over 20 years. Buses to Tiruvottiyur, Kargil Nagar, Mint, Vallalar Nagar, and Mogappair would stop there, including routes 159A, 159K, 37G, 59, and 7H.

K Mamatha, a resident of Pattalam and the primary breadwinner of her family, who works in housekeeping in Purasawalkam, shared her experience: “I’ve been waiting for close to an hour for the 7H bus. Yesterday, when I was waiting near a bank, the security guard scolded me for blocking the entrance. They also yell at passengers when they wait for buses.”

E Nagamma, a senior citizen and resident of Mullai Nagar, who also works as a housekeeper in Purasawalkam, stated: “The Corporation has been installing lights and seating arrangements in many bus shelters. But here, many senior citizens with knee pain have two options: either stand under the heat or rain, or sit near the electrical box.”

Social activist CZ Jeba, a resident of Ayanavaram, alleged that the bus shelter was removed after the jewellery shop opened its doors. “As a result, the public is waiting for buses on the roadside,” Jeba added.

When DT Next reached out to the Ward 100 councillor, Vasanthi Paramasivam, she commented, “The issue will be addressed by informing the relevant officials at the Corporation.”

Also, a senior official in the Bus Route Roads department stated, “I took charge of the position recently. I’ll check with the concerned officials to rectify the issue at the earliest.”