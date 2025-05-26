Chennai Corporation removes banners welcoming Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

CHENNAI: A stir was caused near Kathipara Junction on Monday morning after Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials removed several welcome boards and banners that had been put up to greet Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan had arrived in Chennai from Delhi late on Sunday night to participate in the 'One Nation, One Election' seminar organised by BJP in Thiruvanmiyur today. He stayed overnight at a star hotel near the Kathipara Junction.

In anticipation of his participation in the event, members of BJP had installed welcome banners and boards near the Kathipara flyover, along the route from the hotel to greet the Deputy Chief Minister.

However, early this morning, GCC officials took swift action to remove the banners, citing the absence of official permission for their installation.

The corporation staff were seen dismantling the banners and loading them into vehicles, which drew attention from the public and passersby, creating a brief commotion in the area.

Sources within the Corporation stated that the removal was part of routine enforcement measures against unauthorised hoardings and banners.