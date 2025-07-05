Chennai Corporation plans to set up steel roof shed at Royapuram bus stand

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to establish a steel roof shed for passengers at the temporary bus stand in Port Trust Land, Royapuram.

The local body has invited the tenders for the establishment of the shed for passengers’ waiting room to the tune of Rs 42 lakh.

According to the tender documents, the work will be completed within 45 days after finding a successful bidder. Since Broadway bus terminus is undergoing a facelift with a 21-storey multi-modal hub, the GCC has established a temporary bus stand near the NRT Bridge to cater to the needs of the general public and passengers.

The temporary facility was established to an extent of 14,000 square metres to accommodate 57 buses ensuring unhindered services to the passengers. For the comfort of the passengers in waiting areas, toilets were established. Now, the GCC plans to provide a steel roof shed for the passengers waiting room.