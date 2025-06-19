Chennai Corporation plans to expand free school bus service amid overwhelming response

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to significantly expand its dedicated free bus service for school children, citing the pilot project's success and overwhelming demand from parents.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar revealed that the service, currently benefiting 373 students across four dedicated buses inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin, will soon be extended to cover a larger number of children, ensuring hassle-free travel to and from school.

"Since the pilot project is successful, we have instructed the education officer to prepare a list of students who need such bus services, especially those coming from suburban areas. After collecting the details, we will expand the service," stated Deputy Mayor

The existing service operates for students from select GCC schools, including Tondiarpet Corporation Higher Secondary School, Andarkuppam Corporation Middle School, and Injambakkam Corporation School. Each bus is equipped with a dedicated security staff member to ensure student safety during transit.

"We are receiving heartfelt responses from parents, as the facility is a supportive initiative to encourage students studying in corporation schools," Magesh Kumaar added, highlighting the positive community impact.

The expansion drive coincides with a significant enrollment surge in GCC schools. "This academic year, nearly 22,000 new students have enrolled in GCC schools, which is a huge success for us," the Deputy Mayor noted, crediting the guidance of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for pushing facilities on par with private institutions.

Implemented at a cost of Rs 1.11 crore, the GCC stated the bus service will also be utilized for students' educational tours and sports competitions, further encouraging their holistic development. The focus remains on providing safe, reliable, and free transportation to bolster public education in the city.