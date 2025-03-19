Chennai corporation plans separate ward for elderly at PHCs in 3 locations for Rs 90 lakh

CHENNAI: The GCC has planned various development works at primary health centres (PHCs), including setting up separate wards for senior citizens, along with the installation of ACs and elevators in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

AIADMK councillors have stated that the civic body has yet to fill the vacancies for doctors at the health centers, and instead, announcements have been made for installing ACs and lifts.

A total of 303 healthcare facilities are currently operating in the city, including 140 urban PHCs, 140 urban health and welfare centres, three maternity hospitals, and one leprosy hospital. The number of senior citizens seeking treatment for joint pain, bone and muscle-related diseases, and mental health conditions is increasing.

As part of the initiative to promote the elderly welfare in the first phase, separate wards for senior citizens will be established at three PHCs – PRN Garden in north Chennai, Sembiyam in the central region, and Thoraipakkam, with the allocation of Rs 30 lakh for each centre. These divisions will employ a medical consultant, a physiotherapy specialist, and two assistants.

Similarly, various treatments are being provided at the health centres, with medications given free of charge. Since these need to be stored at specific temperatures, ACs are being installed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore in the medicine storage rooms at all healthcare centres. Additionally, Rs 5 crore has been allocated for elevator facilities at all the centres.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has allocated Rs 15 crore to install generators at all burial grounds in the city.