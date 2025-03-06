Chennai Corporation plans multi-level parking facilities in Tiruvottiyur, Kodambakkam; bids open on April 23

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will float a tender for the development of multi-level parking (MLP) facilities with commercial complexes in Tiruvottiyur and Kodambakkam for 25 years.

Developmental work for the MLP facility with a commercial complex at the Tiruvottiyur Municipality Complex Centre and a similar one at the Kodambakkam zonal office will be implemented on the basis of Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) for 25 years.

For the development works, the Chennai Corporation has allocated Rs 5 lakh each, and the tender will be floated on April 23. Authorities will chair a pre-bid meeting on March 13 at 3 pm.

It is noted that the tender will be opened at the inviting authority’s office at the Ripon Building on the same day. Bidders must submit the required documents, including the latest contractor registration certificate from either the State or Central government, to the respective officials.