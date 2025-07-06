Chennai Corporation mandates digital signature on permission applications from July 14

CHENNAI: In a significant move to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Greater Chennai Corporation's Town Planning Department has announced the mandatory adoption of digital signatures for all Planning Permission Applications (PPA) from July 14. This initiative marks the complete withdrawal of physical signatures on plan application.

The processing of PPA files through a single window portal has been integrated with the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) module, and the system is currently operational.

To ensure a smooth transition, the GCC has already conducted comprehensive training programmes for its officials and engineers. These sessions were designed to familiarise them with the updated digital process and the functionalities of the new system.

"It is mandatory to ensure all drawings are thoroughly verified and finalised prior to the generation of the demand advice. Once the demand advice is generated, no further corrections can be made in the drawings,” the circular said.

The implementation of digital signatures in the drawings will be applicable to all the files admitted from July 14 onward.