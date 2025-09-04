Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Corporation makes microchip mandatory for pet dogs; Rs 3,000 fine for violations

    Owners must ensure their dogs wear a muzzle while being taken outdoors.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Sept 2025 11:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-09-04 06:04:53  )
    CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has introduced new regulations for pet dog owners, making microchip implantation mandatory. Pet owners who fail to comply will face a penalty of Rs 3,000.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the rules will come into effect from next month. In addition, owners must ensure their dogs wear a muzzle while being taken outdoors.

    The civic body said the move aims to bring dog ownership under better regulation and to reduce dog-bite incidents across the city.

