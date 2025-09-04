Chennai Corporation makes microchip mandatory for pet dogs; Rs 3,000 fine for violations

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has introduced new regulations for pet dog owners, making microchip implantation mandatory. Pet owners who fail to comply will face a penalty of Rs 3,000.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the rules will come into effect from next month. In addition, owners must ensure their dogs wear a muzzle while being taken outdoors.

The civic body said the move aims to bring dog ownership under better regulation and to reduce dog-bite incidents across the city.