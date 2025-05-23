Chennai Corporation launches online pet licensing facility; check details

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched a new online facility that makes it easier for pet owners to register their pets.

In a move aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership, residents can now obtain a pet license in just three simple steps.

To register a pet, users need to:

1. Visit the official GCC pet registration portal (https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/veterinary/)

2. Enter basic details about their pet

3. Submit the form to receive a license

This digital initiative is part of the Corporation’s broader push to streamline civic services and ensure public health standards.

Licensed pets can be easily identified and are more likely to receive care in the event they are lost or involved in an emergency.

GCC officials emphasised the importance of licensing as a civic duty and urged all pet parents to complete the registration process at the earliest.