Chennai Corporation launches digital spot fines system to enhance enforcement

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation(GCC) launched its spot fines application module after successful testing.

Over 500 plus Point of Sale (PoS) devices will soon be activated.

This digital initiative has been taken as a part of a stringent enforcement drive.

GCC has recently taken a firm stance against waste dumping in both public and private properties.

Individuals who illegally dump waste will face a fine of Rs 5,000, a significant increase from the previous fine of Rs 500.