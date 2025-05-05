Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Corporation land in Kodungaiyur encroached by used cars seller

    The enterprise is located at Abirami Avenue, Kodungaiyur, and occupies around 3,000 sq feet.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 May 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-05 01:00:40  )
    Used cars parked on the 3,000 square feet of land belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation

    CHENNAI: The land belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) near a police station in Kodungaiyur is being encroached by a commercial establishment, which is utilising it as a place for used car sales.

    Residents alleged that a year ago, the owner of the company had parked just two four-wheelers, but later it increased to eight. Then, a ‘Thanneer Panthal’ was installed, and now a shelter with parking facilities has been established.

    “Five years back, the local body removed a similar encroachment in the place. For the past 30 years, we’ve been living here. Our children need the open space to play, as there’s no playground nearby. We filed a police complaint, and now, we’ll file a similar one with the Corporation too,” stated a nearby resident.

    When contacted, an official in Corporation told DT Next, “We had cleared the encroachment only a few years back. We did take notice of the fact that the Corporation-owned land was used as a commercial space. Officials will clear unauthorised parking within two weeks.”

    Greater Chennai CorporationKodungaiyurcar sales
    DTNEXT Bureau

