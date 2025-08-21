Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Corporation issues warning to dog owners

    Only vaccinated dogs will be allowed in public places

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Aug 2025 9:15 AM IST
    Chennai Corporation issues warning to dog owners
    X

    Greater Chennai Corporation has issued a warning to dog owners (Photo/Hemanathan)

    CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has issued a warning to dog owners, stating that strict action will be taken against those who take their dogs to public places without a muzzle.

    According to Thanthi TV, only vaccinated dogs will be allowed in public places.

    Officials added the move is aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing the spread of diseases.

    Greater Chennai CorporationDog owners
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X