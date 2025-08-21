Begin typing your search...
Chennai Corporation issues warning to dog owners
Only vaccinated dogs will be allowed in public places
CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has issued a warning to dog owners, stating that strict action will be taken against those who take their dogs to public places without a muzzle.
According to Thanthi TV, only vaccinated dogs will be allowed in public places.
Officials added the move is aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing the spread of diseases.
