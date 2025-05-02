Chennai Corporation introduces smart parking system at Marina Beach, 9 other places in city

CHENNAI: A new smart parking system has been implemented at Marina Beach and nine other key locations in Chennai like Anna Nagar and Nungambakkam, where motorists now must pay parking charges digitally.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had announced that parking fees will now be collected digitally by the Tamil Nadu Ex-Servicemen's Association, following the end of a previous contract with a private operator.

As part of the smart parking system, there is a potential for five entry and exit points considering the distance from Marina swimming pool to Queen Mary’s College

Parking fee is set at Rs 5 for two-wheelers, Rs 20 for four-wheelers, and Rs 60 for buses and vans under the new collection system. Owners of vehicles must make sure that their registration number appears on the receipt, which now has a QR code, according to a Maalaimalar report.

GCC has stressed that only digital methods should be used for all payments.

The public can call the helpline at 1913 if they have any parking-related concerns or grievances.

The proposed system is implemented using a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to minimise the initial financial burden on the GCC while leveraging private sector expertise in managing operations.