Chennai Corporation ignores protest, moves to appoint independent engineer for WTE plant at Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: Brushing aside the strong and persistent opposition from thousands of residents and various resident welfare associations in North Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation is moving forward with its plan to establish a waste-to-energy (WTE) incinerator plant at the Kodungaiyur dump yard, and is going to appoint an independent engineer to oversee the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Corporation's Solid Waste Management (SWM) department has released a tender worth Rs 8.53 crore in this regard.

In addition to the Kodungaiyur dump yard, the independent engineer will also oversee the establishment of an integrated waste processing facility (IWPF), which includes a material recovery facility (MRF), a bio-CNG plant, and a composting unit. Currently, 352 acres of land in Kodungaiyur is being used for waste dumping. GCC is conducting bio-mining operations at the site, processing 2,000 tonnes of legacy waste every day.

The corporation has proposed to establish a WTE plant capable of burning 2,100 tonnes of waste every way and generate 31 megawatts of power, raising concerns about the potential impact on public health.

During the monthly council meeting held on Wednesday, ward 41 councillor B Vimala of the CPM voiced her opposition to the WTE plant. "On behalf of the Federation of North Chennai Resident Welfare Associations (FNCRWA), we held a massive human chain protest on May 25th. Thousands of North Chennai residents and numerous residents' welfare associations participated in the protest opposing the project. Why is the local body continuing to implement it," she questioned.

In response, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar assured, "The government is also concerned about the welfare of the people. Rest assured, the views and opinions of council members will be brought to the government's attention. The government will consider them and take appropriate action."

TK Shanmugam, president of FNCRWA, said the federation members and other representatives were planning to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin soon to urge him to drop the plan.