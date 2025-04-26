Chennai Corporation holds special camp on govt schemes for ragpickers

CHENNAI: A special camp was held by the Corporation at Kodungaiyur, for more than 260 ragpickers in and around the area to ensure they know their basic rights and government schemes, including insurance, employment, and other social security initiatives to fill the gap between government machinery and the marginal communities.

The special camp was conducted with the assistance of other departments, including Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Board, Pollution Control Board, Revenue and other wings of the government.

It ensured that ragpickers are aware of employment benefits, medical insurance, issuance of Aadhaar and Voter Identity cards and other benefits.

The GCC officials also said that a special team has been constituted with volunteers trained by Anna University to fill the gap between the government and the marginalised sect like ragpickers.