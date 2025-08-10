Chennai Corporation holds skill development programme for cleanliness workers

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation together conducted a skill development programme at the Ripon building exclusively for youngsters who are cleanliness workers.

More than 480 youngsters who have been working as cleanliness workers with the GCC participated in the programme.

Participants were recruited for jobs by private entities after their educational certificates were verified at the programme, which would continue for 3 months.

“Those who were recruited would be given an incentive of Rs 6,000-12,000 per month to encourage them to work better,” said the GCC. “Through this programme and job opportunities, families of cleanliness workers will be benefited.”