Chennai Corporation hikes penalty for sewage discharge into SWDs, streets

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation passed a resolution increasing the penalty for discharge of sewage into the storm water drains (SWDs) and on the streets by making by-laws in the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919.

In the monthly council meet held on Monday, Mayor R Priya resolved to increase the penalty to Rs 10,000, going up to Rs 5 lakh for polluting the environment and obstructing the free flow of water.

The resolution confers power to zonal officers to take action against the offenders. According to the resolution, if any effluent was discharged from a residence, the penalty would be Rs 10,000, and Rs 25,000 for commercial buildings. Likewise, the penalty for residential apartments is Rs 2 lakh, and for commercial complexes, it’s Rs 5 lakh.

Councillor Vimala Karna, Ward 194, raised a complaint that the SWD work in her ward has not made progress though the northeast monsoon was around the corner. In a similar note, Councillor Uma Anandan of Ward 134 demanded the Mayor to “float tender to restore the SWD in Lake View Road, West Mambalam as the area is prone to flooding”.

Accepting the demands of councillors, the Mayor assured to expedite the SWD works within the city limits.