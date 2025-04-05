Chennai Corporation halts waste processing centres on burial grounds

CHENNAI: Even as the decision to close decentralised waste processing centres such as material recovery facilities (MRF) and micro composting centres (MCC) drawing oppositions across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has clarified that the waste processing centres have been removed from burial grounds due to their cultural significance.

In a response to the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the issue, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said that MCCs and MRFs situated in burial grounds, which have deep religious and cultural significance for the residents, were closed to preserve the sanctity of those locations. “The removal of such centres was deemed necessary to maintain respect for the local community’s traditions and practice,” he added.

As per the data submitted, 50 MCCs and 14 MRFs were closed in burial grounds apart from closing 118 MCCs and 74 MRFs due to public objection.

Kumaragurubaran cited that the MCCs located near residential areas were generating significant amounts of foul odour due to open type waste composting methods. “These odours had adverse impacts on the health and well-being of nearby residents, leading to public objections and calls for closure. Such MCCs, particularly in close proximity to populated areas, were closed to mitigate public health risks,” he said.

Agreeing that the closure of MCCs and MRFs have resulted in the temporary reduction of waste processing capacity in certain zones, the Commissioner explained that the civic body has proposed viable alternatives to address the growing need for waste management and to compensate for the loss of the capacity at the closed MCCs. These alternative measures include the establishment of windrow composting sites, bailing centres and bio-CNG plants.

As per the reply, the works for alternate waste processing projects will be commenced in the financial year 2025-26. “The GCC seeks the Tribunal’s approval and guidance for these measures in ensuring that the new facilities are established in a manner that respects the legal and environmental standards of waste management,” the reply added.

Presently, 22 MCCs and 49 MRFs, which continue to function, have a combined waste processing capacity of 116 tonnes per day and 140 tonnes per day respectively.