Chennai Corporation fines Southern Railway contractor Rs 1 lakh for Egmore station work violation

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a contractor engaged in the Egmore railway station redevelopment project for violating the civic body’s Clean and Safe Construction guidelines.
The contractor engaged by Southern Railway was found flouting the norms at the Southern Railway parking campus along Poonamallee High Road in Egmore. The guidelines focus on controlling dust emissions, including PM10 and PM2.5, generated during demolition, excavation, and material handling.
As per the penalty framework, projects with a built-up area exceeding 20,000 sq. metres that fall under the low and medium violation categories attract a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
When asked, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said the contractor carrying out the Egmore station redevelopment work was penalised in accordance with the civic body’s guidelines.
The norms apply to all building sites, ready-mix concrete and batching plants, and major infrastructure projects across Chennai. Under the guidelines, contractors are required to designate a project manager or engineer to prepare and oversee a site-specific air pollution mitigation plan.
The mandatory use of personal protective equipment, including respiratory masks, goggles and protective gear, has also been prescribed to safeguard workers from hazardous airborne particles.