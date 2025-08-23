Chennai Corporation finally commences civic work to fix crack on Velachery Road

CHENNAI: After repeated complaints about the huge crack that occurred on July 7 in Velachery, the Chennai Corporation has finally commenced repair work on it.

According to a report in The Hindu, the damage happened on Seshadripuram 1st Main Road owing to foundation work for a nearby building. The top layer of the damaged road was removed on August 20, however when there was heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days, water collected in the pit which forced residents to seek alternative routes.

Local residents expressed their concerns about the structural safety of the area and many of them said that nearby buildings trembled when heavy vehicles passed by which has even led to a family vacating their home.

Apart from this, the lack of barricades and a visibly caved section of the road have further forced motorists to opt for alternate routes. When asked about the delay in fixing the issues, civic officials noted that repair works when done earlier.

It may be noted that while the issue was promised to be resolved by July, the GCC began civic work only after experts from the Indian Institute of Technology provided a formal assessment.